U.S. To Lose 2.5M BPD In Refining Capacity This Maintenance Season

Fall refinery maintenance in the United States will see almost 2.5 million barrels per day of capacity taken offline, Bloomberg reports, with more capacity cuts possibly coming early next year. In what Bloomberg describes as the “heaviest” maintenance season since before the COVID-19 pandemic, between September and December this year, the U.S. will lose nearly 2.5 million bpd of refining capacity, citing data from Energy Aspects LTD. That 2.5 million bpd represents an 11% hike in offline capacity compared to the same period…