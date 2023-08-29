29 Aug, 23

U.S. Treasury Increases Flexibility For Energy Tax Credit Program

Uncategorized

The U.S. Department of Treasury has outlined new guidelines for wage and apprenticeship requirements for projects that hope to take advantage of clean energy tax credits, the agency said in a release on Tuesday. The newly proposed IRS rules detail additional for constructing clean energy production and manufacturing facilities and build on rules already laid out by the IRA of last year. Under the new rules, paying the prevailing wage called for by Labor Department rules and utilizing qualified apprentices will allow companies working to build IRA-qualified…

