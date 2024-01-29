U.S. Troops Killed in Drone Attack in Jordan

Three U.S. servicemen were killed in a drone attack in Jordan, with 34 wounded, Reuters has reported citing U.S. officials that attributed the attack to “Iran-backed militant groups”. “While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” President Biden said on Sunday. “Have no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” Biden also said. Iran’s mission to the United Nations denied…