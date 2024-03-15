U.S. Uranium Producers Reviving Abandoned Mines Amid Supply Squeeze

As the AI craze continues to hog the limelight, another asset class has been enjoying a similar boom, albeit under the radar. Over the past couple of years, uranium and shares in companies that mine it have gone on a tear amid a spike in demand and looming shortages. After being ostracized for decades as the black sheep of the alternative energy industry, nuclear energy is back in fashion as the global energy and climate crisis are forcing policymakers to return to the drawing board. Last year’s COP28 held in the United Arab Emirates…