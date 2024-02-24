U.S. Utilities Under Fire for Failing to Mitigate Wildfire Risk

There have been calls on the U.S. government and the country’s utilities to vastly improve its energy infrastructure to tackle the potentially devastating effects of severe weather events. Climate change has exacerbated extreme weather and natural disasters in recent years, which has hit U.S. energy infrastructure hard. Wildfires in California and winter storms in Texas have led to weeks-long power outages. Now, advocacy groups across the U.S. are accusing utilities of neglecting their role in protecting the public by not doing enough to…