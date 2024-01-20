U.S. vs. China: The Battle for Clean Energy Supremacy

The United States government is desperately looking for ways to level the clean energy playing field spanning between the U.S. and China. While the federal government is currently pouring trillions of dollars into U.S. factories and infrastructure with a special focus on clean energy manufacturing capacity, that investment could be seriously undercut by the predominance of cheap Chinese products on the global market. In response, the United States is increasingly imposing protectionist trade policies that threaten to escalate trade war tensions…