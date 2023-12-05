U.S. Widens Sanctions On Iran’s Energy Network That Is Key To Funding Terrorism

From the imposition of the first major international sanctions against its energy sector following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has been developing a vast network through which it continues to sell huge quantities of oil and gas to virtually anywhere it wants. Iran is so proud of its ability to avoid all sanctions thrown at it that in December 2018 at the Doha Forum, its then-Foreign Minister, Mohammad Zarif, stated that: “If there is an art that we have perfected in Iran, [that] we can teach to others for a price, it is the art of evading…