UAE Eyeing Investments in Europe’s Nuclear Energy Sector

The United Arab Emirates is considering investments in Europe’s nuclear power segment, approaching several European nations to gauge their receptivity to a collaboration, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters this week. The UAE has discussed the possibility of its state-owned Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) investing in European power assets, including Britain’s, to become a minority owner. According to Reuters’ sources, ENEC has aspirations of expanding its area of operations, becoming an international nuclear energy company that…