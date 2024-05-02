UAE Quietly Boosts Oil Production Capacity Ahead of OPEC Meeting

The United Arab Emirates state-owned oil company, Adnoc, has updated its maximum crude oil production capacity figure—and without much fanfare. ADNOC has quietly updated the figure on its website but did not make an official announcement. The new capacity is 4.85 million barrels per day (bpd)—up from the 4.65 million bpd that it published in 2023. Its published natural gas production capacity is 11.5 bcf per day. ADNOC has plans to increase its oil production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2027—a target the state-owned…