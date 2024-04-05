05 Apr, 24

UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has been sending medium sour grade Upper Zakum for processing at a local refinery since the end of 2023, releasing more volumes of the sweeter, lighter, and more expensive, Murban crude for exports, a source familiar with the plan has told Argus. The Upper Zakum grade is now being used at the refurbished Ruwais refinery, which has a capacity to process 837,000 bpd of crude.   Back in 2018, ADNOC said it would invest $3.1 billion to introduce crude processing flexibility at its Ruwais oil refinery.…

