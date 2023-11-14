UAMPS Cancels Planned NuScale Reactor

On Wednesday November 8, NuScale and the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) announced their mutual decision to cancel the proposed 462 mw small modular reactor dubbed the Carbon Free Power Project. The obstacle cited was the co-op’s inability to sign up more customers for the already expensive power. The terms of their agreement specified that UAMPS would attempt to find subscribers for 80% of the power produced from the reactor. If they failed to do so by late January of next year, they retained the right to cancel the reactor and…