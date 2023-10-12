UAW’s Standoff With Big Three Automakers Intensifies

Via Metal Miner The United Auto Workers strike finally began to take its toll on the Automotive MMI (Monthly Metals Index) as well as month-over-month steel prices. Regarding price drops, hot-dipped galvanized managed to suffer the most. And with the strike continuing to escalate, negotiations stagnating, and more and more layoffs occurring nationwide, the index faces massive bearish pressure in the immediate future. Overall, the Automotive MMI dropped by 4.51% Mass Layoffs from Stellantis and Other Manufacturers Jeep manufacturer Stellantis announced…