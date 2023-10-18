18 Oct, 23

UK And Germany See No Way Back To Energy Trade With Russia

The UK and Germany do not see a way back to energy trade relationships with Russia even if there is a regime change in Moscow, British and German officials said at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London on Wednesday. “There is no way back to energy relationship with Russia that we saw before the war. This relationship has ended,” said Miguel Berger, Germany’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom. The UK’s Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Graham Stuart, echoed those comments, saying that there would…

