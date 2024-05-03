UK Awards 31 New North Sea Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

The UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) offered on Friday another 31 licenses for North Sea exploration in the final tranche of the 33rd oil and gas licensing round. In all three tranches of the licensing round, the UK regulator has awarded over the past few months a total of 82 licenses to 50 companies. The first tranche offered 27 licenses in October 2023, with the second offering 24 licenses in January 2024. The 33rd round has attracted 115 bids from 76 companies across 257 blocks and part-blocks, NSTA said.…