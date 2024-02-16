UK Battery Storage Firms Wrestle with Financial Turmoil

Developing the UK’s battery storage capacity is crucial to the green transition. One of the downfalls of renewable energy, such as wind and solar, is that it is beholden to the elements and can’t always provide a continuous output of power. But if that renewable energy can be stored in batteries when it isn’t being used, suddenly it becomes a lot easier to call upon in times of high demand. So beginning in 2018, a number of specialist battery storage investment trusts, along with many of the big energy players,…