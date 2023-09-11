UK Business Secretary: Britain Needs Chinese Battery Products

The UK needs China’s batteries to develop a domestic EV manufacturing industry and will not impose restrictions on imports of such products, the UK’s Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch told Bloomberg on Monday. Badenoch was commenting on the news the UK government shared today that BMW is set to announce a multi-million-pound investment in its Oxford MINI plant to make electric Minis. Last week, another major auto manufacturer, Stellantis, announced the start of EV production after a $125 million (£100 million) investment…