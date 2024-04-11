UK Confident Its Energy Demand Will Be Met at All Times This Summer

The UK’s gas transmission and electricity system operators are confident that Britain will have sufficient natural gas and power supply to meet demand at all times during the period from April to September. There is more than enough gas to meet demand this summer, National Gas said in its Summer Outlook 2024 report on Thursday, while National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said in a separate report today that “We expect there to be sufficient available supply to meet demand at all times this summer.”…