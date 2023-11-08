UK Dishes Out More Sanctions On Russia’s Oil, Gold Players

The United Kingdom sanctioned on Wednesday another 29 individuals and entities that are supporting Russia’s oil and gold sectors, adding to the list of 1,800 individuals and entities that have already been sanctioned by the UK. The list of sanctioned entities includes Russia’s largest gold refiner as well as Russian oligarchs and third-country enablers that the UK has said are helping to fuel Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine. Also finding itself on the list of newly sanctioned entities is a UAE-based network responsible for funneling…