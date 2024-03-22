UK Economy Outperforms Despite Inflationary Pressure

The recovery of the UK economy looks set to roll on as business activity continued expanding in March, a closely watched survey suggests. S&P’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures activity in the private sector, dropped slightly to 52.9 in March, down from 53.0 the month before. However, it remained comfortably above the 50 mark which separates growth from contraction. The reading shows that the UK’s relatively strong start to the year looks set to continue, even if the performance was marginally weaker than the…