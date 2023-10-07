UK Electric Car Market Dips Slightly On Petrol Ban Reversal 

New car registrations soared last month, industry figures show, as pent-up demand for new vehicles helped the auto sector motor towards its 14th consecutive month of growth. September was the second busiest month of the year, with a 21 percent jump taking registrations to 272,610, according to the latest data from trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The electric car market continued to grow, with battery electric vehicle (BEV) numbers rising 18.9 percent and marking the 41st consecutive month of growth. But overall…