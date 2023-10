The government must send “clear signals” to clean energy investors that the UK is ready for business, or risk failing to meet its hydrogen ambitions. Sarah Williams, director of regulation at Wales and West Utilities, told City A.M. that domestic renewables producers would be tempted by rival markets such as the US and EU – which are offering more tempting subsidy packages than the UK. This included the vast US Inflation Reduction Act – offering $368bn in renewable funding – and the EU’s…