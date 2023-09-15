UK Infrastructure Investment Is Falling Behind

The UK has only been able to replace a third of public investment – and just an eighth of infrastructure investment – since leaving the European Union (EU), a think tank has warned. EU funding of £146bn over 46 years had supported crucial infrastructure schemes such as the Channel Tunnel, the Thames Tideway Tunnel and London Underground upgrades. After voting to leave the EU in 2016, the UK lost access to the European Investment Bank (EIB) which had supplied the cash, opting to create four new domestic development banks. But the…