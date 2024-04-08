UK Media: Shell Considering Ditching London Exchange for New York

Dutch oil supermajor Shell is considering shifting its listing from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing the company’s CEO. According to the UK daily newspaper, Shell is considering “all options” as it bemoans under-appreciation on the London stock exchange. Year-to-date, Shell PLC’s stock is up 8.68% at $71.63. Last week, Shell said it expected its Q1 natural gas production to beat guidance, though it cautioned that earnings would likely…