UK Plans £60 Billion Grid Overhaul To Support Offshore Wind Boom

Pylon-haters beware – the National Grid has unveiled a multi-billion pound plan to overhaul the UK’s energy and electricity framework. The ‘Beyond 2030’ report outlines the need for a £60bn injection to fortify the UK’s embattled offshore wind sector and how it can be used to power the country. It sets out an ambitious target of 86GW of offshore wind by 2035 – more than exists today in the world as a whole. For many, this will mean using electricity generated from the current and planned stock of wind farms…