UK Plans Massive Expansion of Nuclear Power

The UK has announced a major nuclear power generation capacity expansion, with the government calling it the “biggest expansion of nuclear power for 70 years”. “Nuclear is the perfect antidote to the energy challenges facing Britain – it’s green, cheaper in the long-term and will ensure the UK’s energy security,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, as quoted by media. “This is the right long-term decision and is the next step in our commitment to nuclear power, which puts us on course to achieve net zero by 2050…