UK Set to Extend Oil & Gas Windfall Tax This Week

The UK windfall tax on energy firm profits is expected to be extended by another year to 2029 this week during the annual budget speech later this week, Reuters reported Monday, citing unnamed industry sources who had been privately briefed on the matter. The report comes shortly after crisis talks organized by oil and gas producers in the UK in late February, where they discussed the potential “hammer blow” impact on production, dividends and industry jobs. On Wednesday, British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is expected…