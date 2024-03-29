UK Steel Manufacturer Secures Major Contract for Energy Infrastructure

Via Metal Miner Liberty Steel recently won a contract to supply pipelines from its Hartlepool steel manufacturing site in the United Kingdom for energy infrastructure and carbon-capture projects. Liberty’s parent company, GFG Alliance, said in a March 15 statement that Liberty Pipes Hartlepool (LPH), located in northeast England, will supply onshore and offshore pipes to the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power). “NEP aims to build the CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure to serve…