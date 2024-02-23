UK Trade Authority Probes Steel Import Quotas

Via Metal Miner The United Kingdom’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) recently initiated a suspension review on safeguard measures against hot rolled flat and coil steels. Steel news sources report that the move also came alongside a tariff quota review. TRA reported on February 9 that both Tata Steel UK (TSUK) and steel trader Kromat Trading filed applications for the suspensions. “Both reviews respond to TSUK’s recent proposal to close its two blast furnaces in Port Talbot, Wales, as part of a transition to an electric arc furnace,”…