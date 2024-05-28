UK Wind Farm to Pay $42 Million for Breaching Market Rules

The operator of a large offshore wind farm in Scotland will pay $42.4 million (£33.14 million) to the UK’s energy market regulator for breaching rules after overcharging for having to reduce wind generation when required. Electricity generator Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Limited (BOWL) has accepted that it breached one of its license conditions and will make a redress payment of $42.4 million (£33.14 million) as a result, the regulator Ofgem said in a statement on Tuesday. An Ofgem review found that BOWL had charged “excessive…