UK Windfarm Fined for Breaching Energy Market Rules

A windfarm on the land owned by a disgraced former City financier and conservative party donor has been slapped with a fine for overcharging customers. Energy watchdog Ofgem today said that it has served the electricity generator at Dorenell Windfarm in Scotland with a £5.53m fine for “a breach of energy market rules.” The body said that the prices set by Dorenell Windfarm Limited (DWL) “did not properly reflect the financial benefits” of reducing its output related to avoided payments that otherwise would have been…