Ukraine Aid Bill Faces High-Stakes Showdown in Congress

After months of delays that have sapped the strength of Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion, a multibillion-dollar aid bill may soon be headed toward passage by the U.S. Congress, albeit with substantial challenges still in its path. Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, told Fox News on March 31 that he wants new Ukraine aid approved “right now” and suggested he would propose a package soon after Congress returns from recess on April 9. Johnson said the proposal would include “important…