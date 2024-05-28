Ukraine and Spain Sign €1 Billion Security Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have signed a bilateral security agreement that provides for Madrid to provide Ukraine with 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in military aid this year. The announcement was made at a joint news conference in Madrid, where Zelenskiy arrived on May 27 for talks with the head of the Spanish government and King Felipe VI. “For the period up to 2027, Ukraine will get 5 billion euros from Spain through the European Peace Fund,” Zelenskiy told the news conference. Ahead of…