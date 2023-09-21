Ukraine Back In U.S. Political Spotlight

When Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential contest, it ended a tense election struggle in which a country that had never played more than a bit part in U.S. politics — Ukraine — suddenly had a substantial role. Kyiv had been thrust into the U.S. political spotlight after Trump was accused of pressuring newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a 2019 phone call to dig up dirt on the Biden family’s activities in Ukraine, leading to an explosive, monthslong impeachment trial in Washington.With…