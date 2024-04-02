Ukraine Energy System Avoids Total Collapse for Now

Ukraine’s electricity system has been the target of repeated attacks by Russian forces, resulting in blackouts for about a million people. Yet the system is far from total collapse, according to the head of the country’s grid operator. “Their (the Russians’) goal is to impose blackouts in some major Ukrainian cities, and our goal is to prevent it,” Volodymyr Kudritsky told Reuters in an interview on Monday. “The biggest concern now is the state of electricity production, the part of it that balances the system – hydro and thermal generation. The…