Ukraine Faces a Fresh Wave of Missile Attacks From Russia

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict Across Ukraine, the government announced large-scale air alerts on Thursday, with explosions reported near Kyiv, though scant details were available. Kyiv warned that the entire country is under threat of missile attack, with Russian fighter jets airborne. Attacks on Thursday began as Putin was giving a speech about winning the war. Hypersonic Kinzhal missiles were launched from Russia into Ukraine during the speech in a show of power for Putin. A Thursday meeting between the president of Guyana and Venezuela’s…