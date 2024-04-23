Ukraine Looks to Turn the Tide Against Russia with Fresh U.S. Aid

The impending $60 billion aid package for Ukrainian in the United States is not coming a moment too soon. The situation on the front has been so dire for Ukrainian forces in recent weeks that CIA Director William Burns warned that Kyiv could lose the war against Russia by the end of the year if substantial aid was not forthcoming. Over the past few months, as politicians in the U.S. Congress have wrangled over the aid allocation, Russian forces have been attacking at a handful of spots along the 1,000-kilometer front running through eastern and…