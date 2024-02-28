28 Feb, 24

Ukraine Steel Giant Faces 31% Drop in Steel Production

Via Metal Miner   Ukrainian metals and mining group Metinvest recently reported a 31% decrease year on year in its crude steel production for 2023, citing Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. On February 16, the company announced its decision to halt steel manufacturing activities at its assets in Mariupol, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia. This includes the Azovstal, Ilyich Steel, Avdiivka Coke, and Zaporizhzhia coking facilities. In total, crude production for the 12 months ending on December 31 came to 2.02 million metric tonnes. Metinvest…

