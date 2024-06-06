06 Jun, 24

Ukraine Strikes Oil Installations in Russian Border Regions

Suspected Ukrainian drone strikes early on June 6 set Russian oil installations on fire in two regions bordering Ukraine as Russia continued to launch strikes on civilian targets in several Ukrainian regions. A drone attack on an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk in Russia’s Rostov region early on June 6 has caused a fire, prompting a temporary halt of operations, regional governor Vasily Golubev said. “Work was suspended due to a repeated attack, the personnel were evacuated to a safe distance,” local Telegram channels…

