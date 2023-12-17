Ukraine’s Steel Industry Seeks Strategies for Export Revival

By Cristopher Rivituso via AGMetalminer.com According to a Metinvest official, Ukraine is currently seeking ways to increase steel industry exports to boost revenues into the country’s coffers. “Steelmakers in the country would require financing for small- and medium-sized steel consumers, simplified customs procedures as well as expansion of the product range in order to facilitate exports” a December 5 announcement from the metals and mining group quoted its Chief Financial Officer Yuliya Dankova as saying. Metinvest noted that…