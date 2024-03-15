Ukrainian Drone Attacks Knock Down 370,500 Bpd of Russia’s Refining Capacity

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries have knocked down as much as 370,500 barrels per day (bpd) of Russia’s refining capacity so far into the first quarter of the year, or 7% of the total, according to Reuters calculations. Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has intensified attacks with drones on Russian refining and other energy infrastructure, including fuel depots and fuel export terminals. Attacks have also intensified this week, ahead of the Russian presidential election this weekend, in which Vladimir Putin…