Ukrainian Drones Attack Another Russian Refinery

Ukrainian drones attacked early on Friday a small privately-owned refinery 40 miles from Moscow’s outskirts, a source at the Ukrainian intelligence services told Reuters. The refinery in the Kaluga region, which has a capacity to process some 24,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, was damaged, according to a Reuters’ source. Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, HUR, carried out the attack, a source at the agency confirmed to the Kyiv Independent. The extent of damage is being verified. Four drones were shot down,…