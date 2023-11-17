UK’s Octopus Energy Launches $3.7 Billion Offshore Wind Fund

UK’s Octopus Energy is launching a $3.7-billion (£3 billion) offshore wind fund in cooperation with Japan’s Tokyo Gas as part of an ambition to invest in projects in Europe to reduce fossil fuel reliance and boost energy security. The Octopus Energy Offshore Wind fund will invest in the development, construction, and operational stages of both fixed and floating offshore wind farms, as well as companies creating new offshore wind, the UK company said in a statement on Friday. The fund was set up with a $236 million (£190…