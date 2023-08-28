UN Experts Claim Saudi Aramco May Be Violating Human Rights With Oil Production

According to UN human rights experts, Saudi Aramco is threatening human rights by expanding its oil production due to “the adverse impacts on human rights caused by activities such as the exploitation of fossil fuels which contribute to climate change.” The concern was expressed in a letter authored by a group of unnamed UN human rights experts and sent to the Saudi state energy giant. Reuters noted in a report that the letter did not spell out in detail what the adverse impacts of oil production on human rights was, but the Financial…