UN Meets In Nairobi To Discuss Plastic Production

The international community has convened in Nairobi last week for a pivotal round of talks in an attempt to formulate the first global treaty against plastic pollution. The UN’s challenge of crafting such a treaty to stem the tide of plastic waste is underscored by the current annual production of about 400 million metric tons of plastic, with less than 10% being recycled. Key Points in Kenya The discussions are anchored around a “zero draft” document, presenting a range of policies and actions, as reported by Reuters. A key contention…