Uncertainty Drives Investors to Oil Stocks

The energy industry has so far this year been the second-best performer on the U.S. stock market, right after communications. Oil and gas stocks are up by 17% since January—and investors are still buying. It’s business as usual for most, as oil prices climb higher amid Middle East tensions, OPEC cuts, and shrinking global inventories. But it’s not only that, not this time. This time, investors are buying oil and gas stocks as a hedge against inflation. Perhaps there’s more than one reason oil’s called black gold. Oil stock buying…