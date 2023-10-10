Uncertainty Spikes In Oil Markets As Israel Goes To War With Hamas

Oil prices have been buoyed by the Hamas attack on Israel, with a heightened geopolitical risk premium in markets and growing concerns that the U.S. will double efforts to stem Iranian oil flows. Despite the price rise, uncertainty remains in oil markets as to exactly how supply and demand will be influenced.Chart of the Week- The double whammy of peak driving season being over and high crude prices have brought US gasoline demand much lower than it seasonally should be, shedding some 1 million b/d in demand since the July peak.- Supplies of finished…