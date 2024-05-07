Uniper Appeals $15-Billion Russian Court Ruling in Gazprom Dispute

Uniper has appealed an injunction by a Russian court that says that the German energy giant needs to pay as much as $15 billion (14 billion euros) if it seeks to continue arbitration against Gazprom, which was Uniper’s main natural gas provider before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Germany had to nationalize Uniper in 2022 to avoid its collapse amid soaring gas prices and a lack of Russian supply in the wake of the Ukraine invasion and the EU sanction barrage. The total bill for the nationalization came in at $53 billion.…