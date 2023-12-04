United States And Allies To Triple Nuclear Energy Capacity By 2050

The United States and 21 other countries have pledged to triple their respective nuclear energy capacities by 2050, saying incorporating more nuclear power in their energy mix is critical for achieving their net zero goals in the coming decades. The United States, alongside Britain, France, Canada, Sweden, South Korea, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates have signed the declaration at the COP28 climate summit currently underway in Dubai. Although tripling their nuclear energy output will go a long way in helping Europe become…