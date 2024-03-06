Unnamed Reuters Sources Say Aramco, ADNOC in US LNG Talks

Reuters on Wednesday cited unnamed sources as saying that giant Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) are in talks to invest in American liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a quest to compete with Qatar, which lost its ranking to the U.S. in January as the world’s largest LNG exporter. Citing “sources aware of the matter”, Reuters said Aramco and ADNOC are attempting to broaden competition with Qatar as demand for LNG is expected to grow by 50% by 2030. On the Aramco side, talks reportedly center around…