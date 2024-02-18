Unsustainably Low Lithium Prices Set the Stage for the Next Supply Crunch

The crash in lithium prices over the past year is holding back reinvestment in new supply, the world’s largest producer of the key battery metal, Albemarle, says. Slowing growth in electric vehicle sales, including in the top EV market, China, and a market oversupply in battery metals sent lithium prices crashing by 80% in the past year, prompting lithium miners to pause and scale back expansion projects. The deferral of new supply developments amid the low prices is setting the stage for the next lithium supply…